“It’s very hard to keep your confidence high as a receiver, as you’re not going to touch the ball as many times as maybe a running back would, a quarterback would,” he said. “So, you’ve just got to take every rep 100 percent. You’ve got to trust in your quarterback, trust your O-line, trust everyone, and know they’re going to get their jobs done. When the time comes, you get the ball, you’ve just got to make the most of your opportunities.”