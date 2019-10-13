The Nittany Lions’ custom of rotating four running backs in every game to this point may be coming to an end if freshman Noah Cain has any say about it. Cain led the Lions in rushing for the second straight week, picking up 102 yards on 22 carries, and securing the win with strong running that helped his team run out the clock. Cain increased his season total to a team-high 310 yards. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound Cain runs with power and rarely goes down on the first hit, and head coach James Franklin notes he almost always falls ahead when he’s going down. Cain rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries on the first two drives of the fourth quarter, with his 5-yard touchdown run capping the second drive and providing valuable insurance. It will be interesting to see how Franklin and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider handle the situation, as they have been trying to be fair as possible to each of the four backs.