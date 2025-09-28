James Franklin takes ownership in claims he ‘can’t win the big game’ following No. 3 Penn State’s loss to No. 6 Oregon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 3 Penn State’s struggles against AP Top 10 teams continued in a 30-24 double overtime loss to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday night.

With that, a cascade of “Fire Franklin” chants followed from a raucous White Out crowd inside Beaver Stadium.

Penn State dropped to 4-21 against AP Top 10 opponents under coach James Franklin. The Nittany Lions have now lost seven of their last eight games against Top 10 teams.

“We battled, we were resilient and we had a chance to win the game in the end. I’m obviously disappointed and not satisfied, but I’m proud of the way our guys battled,” Franklin said.

The Nittany Lions stormed back from a 14-point fourth-quarter hole to force overtime. But after the sides traded scores and Oregon took a six-point lead in the second overtime, Drew Allar threw a game-sealing interception reminiscent of the one he threw eight months prior in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Those defeats helped create a narrative that Franklin “can’t win the big game.” The longtime Penn State coach agreed with that sentiment postgame.

“I get that narrative, and it’s really not a narrative. It’s factual,” Franklin said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to find a way to win those games. I totally get [the frustration]. I take ownership and I take responsibility.”

Offensive struggles continue

Penn State’s offense faltered against its biggest test yet. Andy Kotelnicki’s unit tallied just 276 yards of total offense — 161 fewer than its season average.

“In the first half, I didn’t think we did a great job with the line of scrimmage,” Franklin said. “We averaged almost a third-and-9 in the first half. We were not able to get ahead of the sticks on offense.”

Allar completed 14 of his 25 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He also ripped a 35-yard rocket to Devonte Ross to start his team’s comeback. But all people will remember is his last throw, which sealed Penn State’s fate.

“I don’t prepare all week to lose the game,” Allar said, postgame. “We had opportunities to win the game, but that’s the way it checks out. It is a long season ahead, [and] there’s no other coaching staff or team I would rather go to war with.”

It wasn’t just Allar who struggled, though. Separation was scarce for Penn State’s receivers, as the unit caught just six passes for 66 yards.

Defensive effort falls short

Over the first four weeks, Oregon’s offense scored 50.8 points per game, while Penn State’s defense allowed an FBS-low 5.5. Something had to give on Saturday, and it was Jim Knowles’ defense that prevailed.

The Nittany Lions held Oregon to a season-low 17 points in regulation, including just three in the first half.

Amare Campbell starred with 15 total tackles, 11 coming in the first half. Zakee Wheatley tallied 11 tackles to lead the secondary. Dani Dennis-Sutton drew a pair of penalties and intercepted Dante Moore on the Ducks’ two-point conversion attempt in the second OT.

But Oregon’s offense prevailed in the clutch, scoring touchdowns on both overtime drives to leave Happy Valley victorious.

Ross runs wild

Penn State recruited Ross for his explosive play ability. And when Penn State needed it most, the speed of the Troy transfer was on full display.

Beaver Stadium felt like a morgue after Oregon took a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter, but a few plays later, Allar found Ross streaking into the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.

Fast forward one possession, and Ross found paydirt once more. The speedy receiver capped a 15-play, 62-yard scoring drive, which included two fourth-down conversions, to knot the contest at 17.

Ross finished with four catches for 48 yards and two scores.

“I just told [Allar] that I love him,” Ross said. “We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but Drew is an amazing quarterback, an amazing person. We all just rallied behind him.”

Up Next…

Penn State travels west for its first road test against UCLA next Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).