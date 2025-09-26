Penn State vs. Oregon: A legend returns to call the game, some ‘White Out’ history, and ‘Gameday’ comes to Happy Valley

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When No. 3 Penn State faces No. 6 Oregon on Saturday, a Nittany Lions legend will be on the call.

Todd Blackledge, who led Penn State to a national championship in 1982, is in his third season with NBC Sports and will join Noah Eagle in the booth for Saturday’s White Out matchup.

Blackledge went 31-5 as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback from 1980-82. He returns this weekend to Happy Valley as NBC’s color commentator.

“I like coming back [to State College] because Penn State is one of the top places in the country to call a college football game,” Blackledge said. “And when you get a matchup of two teams ranked as high as we have in this one, it is even better.”

The seven-year NFL veteran called both quarterbacks “extremely talented” and said the game will come down to how each QB handles the pressure of this marquee matchup.

Blackledge understands the pressure of starting for the Nittany Lions. He highlighted Drew Allar’s shaky track record in big games and said Saturday is a prime opportunity for Penn State’s senior quarterback to make a statement.

“Drew Allar needs to rise to the occasion and be at his best,” Blackledge said. “For all the improvement he’s made from one year to the next in his development, that is the next step for him, and he can take that step on Saturday night.”

Given both teams have very few holes, whoever controls the line of scrimmage will win Saturday’s contest, said Blackledge.

The White Out crowd will surely provide deafening noise inside Beaver Stadium, especially when Dante Moore quarterbacks Oregon’s offense. Eagle said picking moments to stay silent and let the crowd star is a “constant dance.”

“There are times where you’re supposed to lead, and then there are times where you’re supposed to follow, and it’s about trusting your gut in those moments.”

How to watch Penn State-Oregon

When: Saturday Where: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania Start time: 7:30 p.m. Philly time TV: NBC (Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen) Radio: Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham, Brian Tripp)

Where to stream Penn State-Oregon

The game will stream on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service, which costs $10.99 a month (and also includes Peacock originals).

It will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC, including Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

‘College Gameday’ returns to Happy Valley

ESPN’s College Gameday will be live on the lawn at Old Main on Penn State’s campus from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The pit for Saturday’s show will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, but fans can line up early to secure a front-row seat.

This marks Penn State’s 26th appearance on Gameday.

Gameday visited Happy Valley last November for Penn State-Ohio State, but its last visit to Old Main Lawn came in 2021 when the Nittany Lions hosted Auburn for a White Out.

The show’s star-studded crew features host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and betting analyst Steve Coughlin round out the cast.

A brief history of Penn State’s White Out

Many refer to Penn State’s annual White Out game as the greatest show on turf. Over 100,000 fans will create a sea of white inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday as the Nittany Lions seek a statement win.

Saturday marks Penn State’s 18th annual full-stadium White Out, a tradition that began in 2004 and expanded to a full-stadium White Out in 2007. The Nittany Lions are 11-6 when the stadium wears all white.

At Monday’s weekly news conference, Penn State coach James Franklin urged fans to stand for the entire game, no matter the quarter.

“We need this place rocking. I’m expecting this to be an environment like no one has ever seen,” Franklin said.

The 2019 White Out between Penn State and Michigan gained national fame when the song “Mo Bamba” from hip hop artist Sheck Wes blared over the stadium’s loudspeakers, and fans joined in to create a deafening atmosphere. The noise forced Michigan to call a timeout before the game’s opening snap. The Nittany Lions would win the game, 28-21.

Penn State has won six straight White Out games, including last year’s College Football Playoff game against SMU.

Week 4 AP Poll top 10

Team W-L This Week 1 Team Ohio State W-L 3-0 This Week @ Washington 2 Team Miami (FL) W-L 4-0 This Week BYE 3 Team Penn State W-L 3-0 This Week vs. Oregon 4 Team LSU W-L 4-0 This Week @ Ole Miss 5 Team Georgia W-L 3-0 This Week vs. Alabama 6 Team Oregon W-L 4-0 This Week @ Penn State 7 Team Oklahoma W-L 4-0 This Week BYE 8 Team Florida State W-L 3-0 This Week @ Virginia 9 Team Texas A&M W-L 3-0 This Week vs. Auburn 10 Team Texas W-L 3-1 This Week BYE

Betting odds

Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite against Oregon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nittany Lions are -175 on the moneyline, and the Ducks are +145. The point total is set at 52.5.

Oregon is 3-1 against the spread this season. Penn State is 0-3.

