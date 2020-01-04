Penn State head coach James Franklin wasted no time filling a vacancy on his staff, announcing Friday evening that former South Jersey two-sport star Phil Trautwein had been hired as the team’s new offensive line coach.
Trautwein, a Voorhees native who competed in football and wrestling at Eastern High School, replaces Matt Limegrover, who was informed after last weekend’s Cotton Bowl that his contract would not be renewed.
Trautwein, an offensive tackle at Florida who was part of two national championship teams in 2006 and 2008, spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Boston College.
“Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two national championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL,” Franklin said in a statement. “He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College, with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons.
“We are excited to bring his knowledge and experience to Happy Valley.”
Trautwein was a two-time, all-SEC selection – second team in 2006 and first team in 2008 – and a two-time captain at Florida. He played four seasons in the NFL with four teams: St. Louis, Cleveland, New Orleans and San Diego.
He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boston College in 2013 and spent three seasons there. He was tight ends coach at Davidson in 2016 and 2017 before returning to the Eagles’ coaching staff.
Trautwein said he was always a fan of Penn State growing up in New Jersey.
“It was the best academic and athletic university in the country then, and it remains so today,” he said. “My family and I are grateful coach Franklin has given us the opportunity to join the outstanding staff he’s assembled.”