The lack of consistency that Penn State exhibited last week had to be a concern for the coaching staff, but maybe the Nittany Lions were still working the kinks out in Game 2 of the regular season. Still, they do have to play with more efficiency against a Pittsburgh defense that is 25th in FBS in total defense with an average of 262 yards per game.
The Nittany Lions defense appears to have an advantage. The Panthers offense has scored just 34 points in its first two contests and hasn’t rushed the football well, ranking 105th in the nation with a 119-yard average. Pitt junior Kenny Pickett has not been reluctant to throw the ball, and the Lions’ pass rush needs to be better than last week, when it had just one sack.
Since the Lions will win the turnover battle and control Pickett and the Panthers’ new passing offense, we’re thinking …
Prediction: Penn State 28, Pittsburgh 17