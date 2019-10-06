The design on this play was one that the Nittany Lions show often in practice, but one we haven’t seen in a game. The play is supposed to be an run-pass option, and the pass option is a jump pass from Clifford to Pat Freiermuth. But once Clifford pulls the ball from the running back and sees Freiermuth is covered by the Purdue linebacker, he tucks it himself and heads for the end zone.