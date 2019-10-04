Our two Penn State writers agree on who will win the Penn State-Purdue football game Saturday.
Here’s what they’re expecting:
This game figures to be a blowout considering the injuries to two of Purdue’s offensive stars, wide receiver Rondale Moore and quarterback Elijah Sindelar, and the fact that the Boilermakers defense has been awful.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will need the same kind of protection he received last week at Maryland to put up some big numbers once again, and the Nittany Lions defense must find a way to control Purdue and its No. 6-ranked passing offense.
The Lions might be tempted to look ahead to next week’s game at Iowa and what lies beyond, but they’ll keep their heads in the game enough to win decisively.
Prediction: Penn State 48, Purdue 17
It’s a really a shame that Rondale Moore won’t be playing in Saturday’s game. He and KJ Hamler are two of the more electric players in all of college football, and it would’ve been fun to watch each try to outdo the other drive after drive. But with Purdue missing both Moore and starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar, the Penn State defense will have another chance to flex its muscles.
Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions offense are coming off their best performance of the season, and the Boilermakers defense doesn’t pose any more of a threat than Maryland did last week.
Penn State cruises to a 5-0 start on Homecoming.
Prediction: Penn State 55, Purdue 13