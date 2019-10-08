A Penn State football player received a letter from a person describing himself as a longtime alum who took issue with players’ hair, tattoos, and touchdown celebrations, according to a teammate who made the letter public Monday.
Penn State defensive lineman Antonio Shelton shared the letter on his Twitter account. His tweet, which included a photograph of the letter and his own comment, was retweeted more than 10,000 times as of Tuesday morning, and had drawn nearly 4,000 comments and 35,000 likes.
The letter is typewritten but signed, “Dave Petersen,” by hand. Shelton did not identify the teammate who received the letter, although it is addressed to “Jonathan,” and the only Jonathan on the Penn State roster is junior safety Jonathan Sutherland. The author of the letter says dreadlocks “look disgusting,” and Sutherland has dreadlocks.
“Explain to me how this isn’t racist,” Shelton tweeted.
Penn State responded on the university’s official Twitter account:
Penn State head football coach James Franklin will speak with the media Tuesday as part of his usual weekly schedule.
This is a developing story and will be updated.