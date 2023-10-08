Georgia firmly atop AP college football poll; Penn State still sixth

No. 1 Georgia, coming off its best game of the season, a rout of Kentucky, regained some of the first-place votes it lost in the AP Top 25 last week when it needed a late rally to stay unbeaten at Auburn.

The Bulldogs got 50 first-place votes on Sunday after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan received 11 first-place votes as the Wolverines roll along unbeaten and untested.

After a bye week, unbeaten Penn State remained at No. 6. The Nittany Lions (5-0) will host Massachusetts on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. before a showdown at Ohio State on Oct. 21.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote.

Oklahoma jumped seven after beating Texas on Saturday to reenter the top 10 for the first time since mid-September of last year, when it started tumbling toward a 6-7 season.

The Longhorns slipped six spots to No. 9.

USC dropped a spot to No. 10 after escaping with a three-overtime victory against Arizona. The Trojans have fallen three straight weeks, despite remaining unbeaten.

Miami managed to hang on to a spot in the rankings, dropping eight places after losing for the first time this season.

The Hurricanes had Saturday’s most painful loss, not to mention a candidate for one of the worst in program history.

In position to kneel out the clock with a lead against Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes instead called a running play, fumbled the ball away with 26 seconds left and then watched as the Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in four plays for the winning score with 2 seconds left on the clock.

Hoop dreams

The traditional basketball powerhouses continue to shine on the gridiron in 2022.

The top six schools by appearances in the AP men’s college basketball poll are Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, UCLA and Louisville.

For the first time in the 87-year history of the AP football poll, all of those schools are ranked at the same time: North Carolina is No. 12, Louisville is 14th, Duke is No. 17, UCLA is 18th, Kansas is No. 23 and Kentucky No. 24.

Louisville jumped 11 spots to its highest ranking since 2017, after defeating Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

The Irish slipped 11 spots to No. 21 after a second loss in three weeks to an undefeated team.