Penn State drops to No. 5 in the AP college football poll

Georgia moved up to No. 2 behind Oregon in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, Texas and Penn State remained in the top five after losing conference championship games, and Arizona State appeared in the top 10 for the first time in a decade.

Unbeaten Oregon, with its win over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, goes into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed and the No. 1 team in the AP poll for the eighth straight week and the unanimous choice for the sixth in a row. Oregon’s hold on No. 1 is the longest by a Big Ten team since Ohio State had an 11-week run in 2014. Penn State dropped to No. 5.

Alabama and SMU were Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, in the AP Top 25, but the Mustangs edged out the Crimson Tide for the final playoff spot. The poll was released shortly before the CFP rankings.

Georgia’s overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game earned the Bulldogs a three-spot promotion. The Bulldogs, like Oregon, locked up a first-round bye in the playoff.

Notre Dame rose one spot to No. 3 for its highest ranking since late in the 2020 season. Texas and Penn State each slipped two spots.

Ohio State, Tennessee, Boise State, Indiana and Arizona State — all playoff teams— rounded out the top 10.

Arizona State’s win over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game gave the Sun Devils their first 11-win season since 1996 and their first top-10 ranking since they were No. 7 following an 8-1 start in 2014.

The final AP Top 25 will be released following the national championship game Jan. 20.