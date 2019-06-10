The first player to have committed to Penn State’s Class of 2020 has switched his pledge to Ohio State, but the Nittany Lions did pick up a verbal commitment from a junior college wide receiver.
Grant Toutant, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle from Warren, Mich., announced Sunday night on Twitter that he had decommitted from the Lions “to pursue an opportunity that is the best fit for me and my future.”
The four-star rated lineman went on to write, “With much thought and prayer, I would like to announce my decision to pursue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University.”
Toutant originally committed to Penn State last Nov. 25. His departure leaves the recruiting class with five offensive linemen.
The Nittany Lions’ class remained at 11, however, with a commitment Sunday from 6-1, 158-pound wide receiver Norval Black, who played last season for Lackawanna College in Scranton.
Black, who caught 15 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns last season, worked out at a prospect camp on campus. According to Lions247, Black was offered a scholarship after the workout and accepted on the spot.
“As soon as I stepped foot on camps it was nothing but love,” Black, who is from Germantown, Md., told the website. “It felt like home as soon as I got there. The coaches made me feel like I was home. It was just a great time.”