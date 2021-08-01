La Salle College High School linebacker Abdul Carter was one of two prospects who gave oral commitments to Penn State during the weekend.

Safety KJ Winston of DeMatha Catholic High in Hyattsville, Md., also pledged to head coach James Franklin’s program. The two commitments increased the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2022 list to 24.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Carter, who is rated four stars by both Rivals and 247Sports, chose the Lions over South Carolina and Mississippi, among other schools. He is considered the No. 9 prospect in Pennsylvania by Rivals and No. 10 by 247Sports.

The 6-2, 190-pound Winston also considered Maryland before going with Penn State. He received more than 20 scholarship offers.