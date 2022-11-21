Winslow Township receiver Ejani Shakir declared on social media Sunday that he is decommitting from Penn State.

Shakir first received interest from Penn State in April 2021. He committed to the Nittany Lions in May, just over a year after receiving his initial offer from James Franklin’s program. The 6-foot, 180-pounder had already received offers from Rutgers and Pitt.

It seemed at the time that Shakir was ready to join an impressive history of wide receiver talent at Penn State, with the program having produced several college stars and NFL standouts in recent years.