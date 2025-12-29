Reports: Penn State close to hiring USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn

Penn State is closing in on hiring D’Anton Lynn as its defensive coordinator, according to several reports on Monday.

Lynn, a former Penn State letterman, has spent the last two seasons leading Southern Cal’s defense. His hiring will make him the fourth defensive coordinator at Penn State in as many years.

Jim Knowles, the Philadelphia native who served as the program’s defensive coordinator in 2025, was not retained on new coach Matt Campbell’s staff and left to take the same position at Tennessee. Jon Heacock, who was the defensive coordinator in every season Campbell served as head coach at Iowa State, was expected to follow the new Penn State coach to Happy Valley, but he opted to retire last week.

The 36-year-old Lynn also spent a year as UCLA’s defensive coordinator and spent time as an assistant in the NFL for the Chargers, Texans, Bills, and Ravens.

This season, USC’s defense ranked 45th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (203.3), 48th in total defense (348.8 yards), and 49th in points allowed (22.4).

Lynn played defensive back at Penn State from 2008-11 and finished with 162 tackles (seven for losses), four interceptions and a fumble recovery in 47 career games.