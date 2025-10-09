It’s going to feel a little like 1993 at Penn State on Saturday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The end zones at Beaver Stadium will journey back to 1993 for Penn State’s annual homecoming game against Northwestern on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1).

The throwback Penn State script logo, which was last seen in the early 2000s, has replaced the modern block-letter font inside both end zones. The lettering is accompanied by a modern, navy blue Nittany Lions logo.

This end zone look debuted during the 1993 season when Penn State opened with a 38-20 win over Minnesota. It last appeared during the 2004 campaign.

Penn State will wear retro jerseys for Saturday’s “Generations of Greatness” game, a tradition that dates back to 2017. The jerseys include a white collar, which debuted in the 1980s and has not been worn since 2010.

The collar’s front features an image of the iconic Lion Shrine that was gifted to Penn State by the Class of 1940.

Saturday will also serve as the program’s annual “Stripe Out” game. Each section will alternate between blue and white to create a stripe effect throughout the stadium.

The Nittany Lions (3-2) have lost consecutive games for the first time since 2021. They own a 75-24-5 record in homecoming games since the tradition started in 1920.