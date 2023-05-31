Penn State unveils four more games in its 2023 football schedule

Penn State continued to tease its TV and kickoff times for its football schedule on Wednesday with an announcement of four more games.

The latest installment includes its home game against rival Michigan in addition to its Big Ten Conference opener, homecoming, and annual White Out game.

The White Out game will be against Iowa on Sept. 23 and has been moved to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

Penn State will host Delaware on Sept. 9 in a 3:30 p.m. game that will be streamed on Peacock. A week later, the Nittany Lions will open their Big Ten slate at Illinois for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff on Sept. 16.

Homecoming for the Nittany Lions will arrive on Oct. 14 against Massachusetts (3:30 p.m., TV TBD) and Nov. 11 is the date for Penn State’s home game against Michigan. That game will also be a noon kickoff on Fox.

That makes seven games scheduled so far for this season, with the opener against West Virginia on Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium and a Nov. 24 matchup against Michigan State at Detroit’s Ford Field. Both of those games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs and will be televised on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.