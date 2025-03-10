Penn State Board of Trustees approves multi-year sponsorship deal to rename football field at Beaver Stadium

Monday morning started as a lucrative one for Penn State, who approved the largest naming rights deal in college football according to reports.

The university’s Board of Trustees approved the proposal to rename the field at Beaver Stadium to West Shore Home Field, named after the Norristown, Pa.-based home improvement company that reportedly bought the rights for $50 million, in a deal expected to last 15 years offering a payout of $3.3 million to the school.

According to Penn State’s university newspaper, the Daily Collegian, the proposal was passed by a 7-2 vote, with just two trustees, Brandon Short and Anthony Lubrano, opposing the deal.

The naming deal is the latest part of Penn State’s ongoing $700 million renovations and expansion of Beaver Stadium, as modifications to the press box, concessions, and the upper stands on one side of the stadium are expected to be completed ahead of the 2027 Nittany Lions’ football season.

Temporary seating is expected to support Penn State’s upcoming season. University officials have not said there would be any disruption in capacity for a stadium that fits just over 106,000.

West Shore Home was founded and owned by William “B.J.” Werzyn , a 1999 graduate of the university. In addition to his responsibilities with West Shore Home, the Mechanicsburg, Pa., native is also a member of the board of directors for Utz Brands Inc., the snack foods giant based out of Hanover, Pa.

