Interim coach Terry Smith is still waiting for Penn State to unlock the deep passing game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State’s offense looked dominant at times during last year’s College Football Playoff run. This season has produced different results.

The Nittany Lions returned Heisman Trophy candidate Drew Allar, 1,000-yard rushers Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and four of their five starting offensive linemen. They also brought in three high-profile transfer wide receivers in Trebor Peña, Devonte Ross, and Kyron Hudson. Most importantly, Andy Kotelnicki, the architect of last season’s 28th-ranked scoring offense, maintained play-calling duties.

Advertisement

But Penn State’s high-powered unit has looked anything but through eight games, even before Allar’s season-ending ankle injury.

The Nittany Lions offense, which averaged 430.2 yards in 2024, dipped to 369.8 during Allar’s six starts and has since dropped to 335.6. The team is averaging 180.4 passing yards, which ranks 114th among 136 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Last week, interim coach Terry Smith “demanded” that Kotelnicki get creative in the passing game. He wanted more passes that stretch the field. But in Penn State’s 38-14 loss to No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday, Smith’s demands went unfulfilled.

“We had 102 [yards after the catch], 145 total, which means the ball is still going horizontally,” Smith said. “We have to develop the play-action. We have to develop the intermediate game and just take more shots. … We will throw the ball down the field this week.”

Ethan Grunkemeyer has passed for 93 and 145 yards, respectively, in his two starts. Penn State’s starting quarterback has failed to reach 150 passing yards in four of the team’s five Big Ten games this season.

Kotelnicki’s scheme involves quick throws to receivers and running backs, usually at or behind the line of scrimmage, which makes it difficult to generate explosive plays.

» READ MORE: Penn State’s skid reaches five games with road loss to No. 1 Ohio State

After Penn State’s 25-24 loss to Iowa on Oct. 18, Smith expressed frustration with his team’s inability to throw the ball downfield. That frustration remained after the fifth straight loss for the Nittany Lions (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten).

“We’re having conversations every week about: How do we improve the pass game? How do we get the ball pushed down the field?” Smith said. “Our perimeter pass game is pretty good, but we have to figure out ways to push the ball down the field. And [Kotelnicki] is aware of that.”

Kotelnicki was not available for interviews on Monday.

Last week, Smith said he has full autonomy over staff decisions, but the interim coach reiterated Monday that a change in play-callers “is not necessary” at this time.

The interim head coach has deferred personnel decisions to Penn State’s coordinators, but he said his goal is to put the best players on the field, citing the limited playing time of wide receivers Koby Howard and Tyseer Denmark as examples.

Howard and Denmark played just eight combined snaps against the Buckeyes, according to Pro Football Focus. Howard played seven snaps. Denmark, a redshirt freshman out of Imhotep Charter, played one.

Howard’s lone catch, a 26-yard reception in the fourth quarter, marked Penn State’s longest pass play for the second straight week. Despite playing just 12 snaps over the last two games, the freshman receiver has caught both of his targets for 40 yards.

Smith said Howard would see the field against No. 2 Indiana (9-0, 6-0) this Saturday (noon, Fox29).

“The challenge with any young player, especially a freshman, is learning the system completely,” Smith said. “What Koby does best is he competes. He loves football. He got in this week; he got in last week. We have to give him an opportunity to get out there and shine.”