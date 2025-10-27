Despite lowered stakes of Penn State’s game against No. 1 Ohio State, the team will ‘come out and fight’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — In August, Penn State’s (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) midseason matchup against No. 1 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (noon, FOX) looked like a sure-fire clash between two schools fighting for the title of college football’s best team.

Two months later, the fight seems one-sided.

The Nittany Lions went from No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason poll to unranked in just six weeks, while the Buckeyes are undefeated.

The stakes are different, but the rivalry remains. And one thing is certain: The Nittany Lions will play hard, no matter the opponent, no matter the stadium, no matter their record.

“[My players] don’t have a choice [but to play with fight] if they’re going to play for me,” interim head coach Terry Smith said. “Things aren’t going our way right now, but the only way to get out of the storm is to run through the storm. And we’re going to run through the storm.”

Embracing the underdog role

Penn State is listed as a 20.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook, the program’s largest spread as an underdog since 2013, when it was a 24-point underdog against Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions won that game 31-24 at Camp Randall Stadium to shock the Badgers, a feat they hope to replicate this Saturday in Columbus.

“No one is giving us a chance, and I’m gonna emphasize that to our team,” Smith said. “I don’t think we’ve ever been a 20-point underdog since I’ve been here, but it’s motivation. We’re going to come out and fight like we did at Iowa.”

Penn State has not defeated Ohio State since its thrilling 24-21 win in 2016. The sides have since played several close games, including one-possession contests in 2023 and 2024, but the Buckeyes’ hold on this series remained.

Through seven games, Ohio State owns the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense. The Buckeyes have allowed just 41 total points.

Against a vaunted defense, the Nittany Lions will again start Ethan Grunkemeyer, their redshirt sophomore quarterback, who threw for just 93 yards and two interceptions against Iowa on Oct. 18.

Bottom line: Smith’s squad faces an uphill battle in Columbus, Ohio. So, how does an unranked team riding a four-game slide enter a tough road environment and defeat the nation’s top team?

“We have to do it together,” Smith said. “We have to be as one. We cannot make mistakes. We have to be efficient with the football. The most important thing we have to do is be able to run the football.”

Penn State’s once-dominant running game, which averaged 202.3 rushing yards per game in 2024, has regressed to 169.6 yards per contest this season.

Nick Singleton is averaging a career low in yards per rush (3.6), a theme Smith wants to change against the Buckeyes.

“We have to outrun Ohio State to have a chance,” Smith said. “[Ohio State] is big up front, fast in the middle and can cover on the back end. So we have to be creative on offense, [we have] to [Kaytron] Allen going, and we have to find a way to get Nick Singleton going because we’re going to need our two best offensive weapons.”

Injury Report

Smith didn’t provide an update on backup quarterback Jaxon Smolik, who exited the team’s loss to Iowa with a left arm injury. If Smolik isn’t active against the Buckeyes, Smith said Bekkem Kritza, a true freshman quarterback, will serve as Grunkemeyer’s backup.

Left guard Olaivavega Ioane, who missed the Iowa game, and defensive end Zuriah Fisher are expected to play this Saturday, according to Smith.