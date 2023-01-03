PASADENA, Calif. — Going into the Rose Bowl, headlines surrounding Penn State’s quarterback room focused less on starter Sean Clifford’s final game and more on how it would be the last game before heir apparent Drew Allar took over.

On Monday, Clifford reminded Penn State fans of what they have had, ending his Nittany Lions career with an exclamation point.

The sixth-year senior completed 16 of 22 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. His final touchdown pass, an 88-yard bomb to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, sparked a fourth-quarter explosion to lead the Nittany Lions to a 35-21 victory over Utah. With 2 minutes, 30 seconds left, Clifford left the field to a standing ovation from Penn State’s fans.

What we saw

Nothing separated the two sides in the first half. The Utes put together the first drive of the game midway through the first quarter, but Penn State cornerback Kalen King blanketed Utes receiver Devaughn Vele and picked off a pass from Cameron Rising to end the threat.

Penn State scored its first touchdown of the day from the T formation. After the interception, the Nittany Lions went 82 yards in 12 plays, capped with a 5-yard Nick Singleton carry for a touchdown. The teams went into the break tied at 14 with nearly the same yardage and time of possession.

The second half was all Penn State. As rain fell, the Nittany Lions defense dominated, holding the Utes scoreless in the second half until the final minute.

Breakthrough play

On its first drive of the second half, Penn State started at its own 5-yard line against a Utah defense that had held the Nittany Lions to 3 yards per carry in the first half.

Singleton didn’t care.

On third-and-2, Singleton found a hole and burst through it, taking the ball 87 yards for the go-ahead score. With the carry, the freshman burst over the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Singleton finished the game just shy of Penn State’s freshman year rushing record, falling just 15 yards short of Saquon Barkley’s tally.

Fallen star

Rising, a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, suffered an apparent knee injury on a 9-yard scramble midway through the third quarter. Rising did not return to the game.

His backup, Bryson Barnes, was unable to replicate Rising’s success against the Nittany Lion defense. Barnes was intercepted on his third pass attempt and finished 10 of 19 for 112 yards, almost entirely coming on the final drive of the game.

Standout performance

Lambert-Smith had the best game of his Penn State career in the Rose Bowl, catching three passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Lambert-Smith’s 88-yard score was the longest in the Rose Bowl’s 109-year history.

History

Penn State improves to 2-3 in Rose Bowl history, a full century after its first appearance. The Nittany Lions won in Pasadena for the first time in 1995.

The Utes have yet to win a Rose Bowl, falling for the second consecutive year.