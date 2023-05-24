Penn State will play Michigan State in football on Black Friday in Detroit

Penn State will close its regular season in football with a prime-time game on Black Friday against Michigan State in Detroit, the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday. The 7:30 p.m. contest on Nov. 24 will be televised by NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Detroit’s Ford Field will host four days of football in the long weekend, including the Lions-Green Bay Packers game on Thanksgiving, the Nittany Lions-Spartans clash, and two days of Michigan High School Athletic Association playoff games.

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions finished 11-2 in 2022, going 7-2 in the Big Ten. Michigan State’s record was 5-7 (3-6), including a 35-16 loss to Penn State.

“This is a unique opportunity, for both our football program and our fan base to play a Black Friday game at Ford Field,” said MSU vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller. “... The city is important to our mission not only as an athletic department, but our entire university. We anticipate that the experience will be so much more than a football game for our Spartan faithful.”

The Spartans last played in Detroit on Sept. 11, 2010, a 30-17 victory over Florida Atlantic.