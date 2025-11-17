Reports: James Franklin to become Virginia Tech coach

Just over five weeks after being dismissed by Penn State, James Franklin reportedly has landed his next coaching job.

According to multiple reports, Franklin is finalizing a deal to become the next football coach at Virginia Tech, succeeding Brent Pry, who was fired in September. Franklin will become the program’s 36th head coach.

Franklin spent more than 12 seasons with the Nittany Lions, compiling a 104-45 record. He won a Big Ten title in 2016, earned a College Football Playoff berth last year, and had six seasons with 10 or more wins.

His buyout with the Nittany Lions, once valued at $49 million, reportedly will be reduced to $9 million after negotiations with Penn State.

Since longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer retired after the 2015 season, the Hokies’ program has struggled to find consistency, with just four winning seasons over the last decade. Justin Fuente followed Beamer, had a strong start with 10 and nine wins in 2016 and 2017, respectively, but mutually agreed to part ways with the school in 2021 after compiling a 43-31 record.

Pry, the former Penn State defensive coordinator, took over in 2022 but had just one winning season and was fired after a blowout loss to Old Dominion earlier this year.

Virginia Tech is 3-7 this season and hasn’t won the ACC since 2010.

Franklin was an active recruiter in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area while he was at Penn State, and that ability should aid him in Blacksburg, Va. At Penn State, he finished with a top-10 recruiting class twice (2018, 2022).

Franklin took Penn State the furthest it has been in the College Football Playoff era last season, losing to Notre Dame in the semifinals. With minimal roster turnover, Penn State was ranked No. 2 to start the 2025 season and was expected to be a serious title contender.

Instead, the Nittany Lions lost to Oregon on Sept. 27 in overtime, then followed it up with losses to UCLA and Northwestern, prompting Franklin’s dismissal on Oct. 12.

Less than a week after his firing, Franklin appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay and spoke publicly for the first time since he was fired. He said the decision was a “shock” to him but chose to focus on the “unbelievable moments” he had in State College.

“I had a great run there. Twelve years. Penn State was good to me and my family,” Franklin said. “I’m a players’ coach, so walking away from all those young men in that locker room, the recruits that were committed to us, that’s the challenging part. It’s [about] the people at the end of the day.”

Now, Franklin gets a fresh start with a program desperate to compete again for conference titles and a playoff spot.