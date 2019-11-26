Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday that quarterback Sean Clifford, who was injured in the third quarter of last weekend’s loss to Ohio State, would be a game-time decision for Saturday’s final game of the regular season against Rutgers.
Clifford appeared to hurt his right leg when Buckeyes linebacker Malik Harrison tackled him just as he was releasing a pass. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Will Levis, who led the Nittany Lions to 17 third-quarter points Saturday in the 28-17 defeat.
Franklin said after the game that Clifford hasn’t been 100% recently, and he talked about it further Tuesday at his weekly media teleconference.
“It’s really probably magnified this week, but it’s been a little bit like this for the last 3-4 weeks with him,” the coach said. “I really could see a situation where Will plays this week; how much he plays, I’m not sure. Will’s going to have to get a little bit more reps in practice just because Sean’s not ready to take the normal amount of reps that he normally would."
Franklin said he would follow medical recommendations regarding Clifford’s status as the week continues but he conceded, “Sean’s not the easiest guy, just like Trace [McSorley] was, to pull off the field. They’re competitors.”
In his first year as a starter, Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, has completed 59.5% of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns. Levis, who had been on the field for three plays before Saturday, completed 6 of 11 passes for 57 yards with an interception and rushed 19 times for 34 yards, a total that counted five sacks.
In other Penn State news that surfaced late in Franklin’s news conference, a report on Yahoo Sports quoted a source as saying redshirt freshman wide receiver Justin Shorter had entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Shorter, a five-star recruit out of Monmouth Junction, N.J., was coming off a performance against Ohio State in which he matched a career high with three catches for 28 yards. For the season, he caught just 12 passes for 137 yards and no touchdowns.
Franklin’s only comments when asked about the report were “I’m not sure where we’re at. Obviously, it was a conversation that was had.”