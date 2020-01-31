Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is leaving the program to take the same role with the New York Giants, multiple reports said Friday.
The Centre Daily Times and Lions247 reported that Spencer will join the staff of new Giants head coach Joe Judge. Spencer was head coach James Franklin’s defensive line coach for the last nine years — three at Vanderbilt and the last six at Penn State. He added the titles of associate head coach and run-game coordinator in 2018.
Spencer, who was on Andy Talley’s staff at Villanova as linebackers coach in 2005, is very popular among his players. He refers to his defensive line group as “Wild Dogs” and has sent a number of players to the NFL, including defensive tackles Austin Johnson, Anthony Zettel, Curtis Cothran and Kevin Givens, and ends Carl Nassib and Shareef Miller.
Penn State recorded its fifth consecutive season of 40 or more sacks in 2019, ranking seventh in FBS with 45.
Spencer will be the fourth member of Franklin’s staff to leave the program since the end of the regular season. Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne and wide receivers coach Jarad Parker departed for other jobs, and Penn State did not renew the contract of offensive line coach Matt Limegrover.