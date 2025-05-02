Coatesville football standout Terry Wiggins commits to Penn State

Terry Wiggins, a standout linebacker at Coatesville Area Senior High School, made his verbal pledge to Penn State on social media Friday.

Wiggins, who is ranked as the No. 9 player in the state, according to 247Sports, chose the Nittany Lions over Syracuse, Boston College, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, among other schools.

The rising senior was at Penn State’s spring game last weekend, following an official visit to Kentucky two weeks ago. Wiggins became the 14th commitment in Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class and the third Philly local player to make their pledge to the Nittany Lions, joining Timber Creek offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus and Winslow Township’s Julian Peterson.

Coatesville finished 5-5 last season, with Wiggins playing both linebacker and tight end. Penn State now has the No. 5 ranked recruiting class in 2026, according to 247Sports.