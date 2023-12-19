Penn State officially hires former Indiana coach Tom Allen as its new defensive coordinator

Penn State has officially hired former Indiana head coach Tom Allen as its next defensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.

Allen, who was fired on Nov. 26 after eight seasons as the head coach at Indiana, will replace Manny Diaz, now the head coach of Duke.

”I have always had a ton of respect for Tom Allen, and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” coach James Franklin said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed following his coaching career and his experience as a head coach and defensive play caller will bring tremendous value to our program. Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking-style defenses that will complement what we have already established.”

Allen led Indiana to a combined 9-27 record over the past three seasons. His defense allowed 32 points per game in 2023, which ranked No. 104 out of 133 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision and also finished No. 104 in yards allowed per game (419.3) and No. 116 in opponent red-zone scoring rate (90.91%).

Allen will inherit a Nittany Lion defense that led the nation in total defense (223.2 yards/game) and sacks while ranking No. 2 in passing yards allowed (1,843) and tackles for loss (79) in 2023. While Allen’s tenure with the Hoosiers featured various highs and lows, from a No. 12 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll in 2020 to a last-place finish in 2023, his experience as a head coach checks off a valuable characteristic also held by Diaz after three seasons leading the Miami Hurricanes.

» READ MORE: Penn State held a Peach Bowl media event. The highlight? Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki

”I am thrilled for this opportunity with Penn State football and want to thank coach Franklin and [Penn State athletic director] Dr. [Patrick] Kraft for believing in me,” Allen said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Franklin and having been across the sidelines from him, I’ve seen what he is building here. To be trusted to join this storied program has me fired up, and I can’t wait to get to work alongside this coaching staff, [and] these student-athletes, and to immerse myself in the Happy Valley community.”

In addition to serving as Indiana’s head coach, Allen oversaw the Hoosiers defense in 2017 and 2018 and again over the past three seasons. He’ll have the opportunity to solely focus on a defensive unit for the first time since serving as the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator in 2016.

In 2016 and 2017, Indiana produced the most improved team in total defense and passing defense. Allen’s program then ranked No. 5 nationally in fumble recoveries and No. 11 in takeaways in 2018. After taking a backseat to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack in 2019 and 2020, the Hoosiers continued to improve. It wasn’t until Wommack’s departure to South Alabama in 2021 that the struggles in Bloomington hit a tipping point.

In previous stops, Allen also served as the defensive coordinator of South Florida, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for Ole Miss and associate head coach for Arkansas State. Although he’ll presumably join Penn State at the Peach Bowl, it’s unlikely that Allen will call plays, a role reserved for interim co-defensive coordinators Anthony Poindexter and Robb Smith.