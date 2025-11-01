How Philly-area recruits could help Penn State women’s basketball ‘get back on the map’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State believed its 22-13 record warranted an NCAA Tournament bid in 2024, but the selection committee disagreed.

The decision prolonged the program’s NCAA Tournament drought, which stretched to 11 seasons following last year’s 10-19 campaign.

After posting a conference-worst 1-17 record in Big Ten play, coach Carolyn Kieger is hungry to return Penn State to contender status. She referenced a “new energy” around the Lady Lions basketball program, one sparked by an aggressive offseason.

“We’re ready to get this program back where it belongs, and that’s competing at the highest level,” Kieger said. “I believe this group is built for great things.”

Kieger’s first challenge was retaining talent. Gracie Merkle and Moriah Murray’s entrance into the transfer portal meant the program was in danger of losing its top returning scorers.

But Murray’s portal journey lasted just two days. The 5-foot-8 sharpshooter said she wanted to explore her options but quickly realized “Penn State was home.” Merkle, who led the team with 15.5 points per game last season, committed to Maryland before returning to State College about a month later.

Putting Penn State “back on the map” is a common theme within the Bryce Jordan Center walls. The motto started with Kieger and has trickled down to her players.

Kieger aggressively pitched that message to Philadelphia-area recruits. She sought “generational talent,” and, two high-profile commitments later, she succeeded.

Kiyomi McMiller, a 5-foot-8 guard who averaged 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds during her freshman season at Rutgers, transferred to Penn State in April.

Why transfer to a conference foe after just one season as a Scarlet Knight? McMiller’s answer was simple.

“Coach Kieger has my back; she has all of our backs,” McMiller said. “Her giving us all the confidence just makes us believe we can accomplish all the goals we want to.”

Kieger said Penn State “recruited McMiller hard” at Life Center Academy in Burlington. Now, two years later, the duo has united in Happy Valley.

“Kiyomi is an elite competitor, three-level scorer, electric with the ball,” Kieger said. “This offseason, she’s been really intentional about how to make others better, and her defense has taken a really big step. I think people are just going to see how dynamic she is.”

McMiller was not the only Philly-area guard added to Penn State’s new-look roster. Shayla Smith, a 5-foot-9 playmaker who spent four seasons at Audenried, committed to the Lady Lions in April.

Jason Crafton, Penn State women’s basketball’s general manager, lauded Smith’s “Philly toughness.” Markle called the freshman guard “fearless.” Those traits flashed during her distinguished high school career.

The Philadelphia native averaged 23.8 points and 10.7 rebounds at Audenried. As a sophomore, Smith earned league MVP honors as she led the Rockets to their first Public League championship.

“Shayla is calm, she’s cool and collected,” Penn State assistant coach Shenise Johnson said. “She’s so easy to talk to, and she carries that same spirit on and off the court when we get in high-pressure situations.”

As a junior, Smith propelled Audenried to a 25-6 record and another league title with 37 points in the championship game. She became the all-time leading scorer in Philadelphia basketball history with 2,666 career points.

Bottom line: Smith can score. And Kieger knows it.

“Shayla is a fearless scorer,” Kieger said. “She’s got phenomenal range. She can score from all three levels. She’s a strong, physical guard who came in college- ready. And I’m excited to just have her confidence and her swag on the court.”

Smith headlines a five-player freshman class at Penn State. She will form a dynamic backcourt duo alongside McMiller as the Lady Lions seek a redemption season.

In Kieger’s eyes, the Lady Lions are a tournament team, a group that can make a deep postseason run. But not everyone agrees, including FanDuel Sportsbook, which listed Penn State at 500-to-1 odds to win the 2026 national championship.

The Lady Lions’ backcourt does not care about outside expectations. Smith said her sole focus is winning. McMiller declined to name individual goals, stating a national championship as her only intention.

Kieger’s squad is ready for a redemption season, eager to put the country on notice. That journey begins Monday against Bucknell (5 p.m., Big Ten Plus).

“We’ve got a team that’s hungry. We got a team that’s unified and ready to make Penn State proud,” Kieger said. “So it’s time to show the country what Penn State women’s basketball can do.”