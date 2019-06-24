Five athletes from Penn and Villanova qualified for next month’s Pan American U20 Games with their performances this past weekend at the USA U20 Track and Field Championships in Miramar, Fla.
The Quakers advanced three – Marc Minichello in the men’s javelin with a throw of 253 feet, 1 inch; Mayyi Mahoma in the women’s hammer throw with an effort of 215-5, and Ariana Gardizy in the women’s 3,000 with a time of 9 minutes, 41.15 seconds. Minichello and Mahoma won their events and Gardizy finished second.
The two qualifiers from Villanova were Lydia Olivere in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, which she won in a time of 10:33.08, and Sanaa Barnes, second in the high jump at 5-10 ¾.
The Pan American U20 Games will be held July 18-21 at San Jose, Costa Rica.