The Quakers advanced three – Marc Minichello in the men’s javelin with a throw of 253 feet, 1 inch; Mayyi Mahoma in the women’s hammer throw with an effort of 215-5, and Ariana Gardizy in the women’s 3,000 with a time of 9 minutes, 41.15 seconds. Minichello and Mahoma won their events and Gardizy finished second.