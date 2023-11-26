Penn women win, Drexel men drop in OT to wrap up Sunday’s local college hoops slate

Jordan Obi scored 22 points to lead Penn in a 76-68 road win over Cal-San Diego in women’s basketball action on Sunday. Obi also added eight rebounds and was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc as the Quakers improved to 4-2.

Penn also received contributions from Mataya Gayle (12 points) and an 11-point effort from Abby Sharpe from off the bench. It was a good shooting day collectively for the Quakers who shot 52.6% from the field.

Izzy Forsyth and Denali Pinto led San Diego (2-4) with 17 points apiece.

Penn returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts La Salle in a women’s Big 5 game at the Palestra (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Drexel drops an OT thriller to Old Dominion

Drexel found itself on the latter end of a 68-65 overtime road final against Old Dominion in men’s basketball action on Sunday.

The Dragons received solid performances from Amari Williams (19 points) and Lamar Oden Jr., (11 points, nine rebounds) but it was a 21-point, 12-rebound outburst from ODU (3-4 overall) guard Tyrone Williams that was the catalyst in ODU’s overtime win and dropping Drexel to .500 on the season (3-3).

Despite the overtime thriller, neither team shot the ball well, with Drexel leading at the half by just four at 25-21 and shooting just 33.8% from the field and going 22-for-30 from the free throw line.

Next up for the Dragons is a Wednesday night road tilt against Lafayette (7 p.m., FloHoops).