Although two Philly schools entered the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament, neither reached championship weekend. St. Joe’s fell to No. 4 Yale in the first round while No. 3 Penn was upset by No. 6 Rutgers in the quarterfinals.

But a former Penn standout is still alive with a surprise Final Four team.

In the quarterfinal between Penn and Rutgers, Quakers fans chanted ‘traitor’ at Rutgers attacker Mitch Bartolo, who had played for the Red and Blue for four years before transferring to Rutgers and even served as one of the captains in 2021. However, the 2021 Quakers captain actually sought assistance from coach Mike Murphy to help him transfer from Penn.

“[My former Penn teammates] are some of my best friends,” Bartolo said.

Student-athletes set to compete in the 2020 spring season were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the onset of the pandemic. However, the Ivy League has strict rules against redshirting: an athlete must take an academic leave of absence to postpone playing eligibility.

Because of these restrictions, Bartolo spent his last possible season at Penn in 2021 yet could play one more year at another school. He ended up just 60 miles northeast from Philadelphia in New Brunswick, N.J. to play for the Scarlet Knights.

At the quarterfinal game on Long Island, Bartolo found the cage twice and recorded an assist for a team-high three points.

“I’m really happy with being able to see [my former team], to hug them, and being able to just have that opportunity,” Bartolo said.

At Rutgers this season, Bartolo has notched 43 goals and 60 points, which ranks him second highest on the team in each categories.

After taking down Harvard in the first round and Penn in the quarterfinals, Rutgers will have a chance to defeat three Ivy schools in consecutive games as it faces No. 7 Cornell in Saturday’s semifinals.

“We’re extremely confident in us and it doesn’t really matter where we’re ranking or what anyone on the outside has to say about it,” Bartolo said. “It just comes down to us.”

A winner will be crowned this weekend at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The two semifinal games will be on Saturday and the championship will be Monday. Bartolo, a Connecticut native, is excited to take the field so close to home.

“I don’t mean to downplay it. It’s gonna be really incredible, I’m really excited,” he said. " A lot of people that I care about at this game will watch me and my team play a sport that I care about a lot.”

This weekend will be Bartolo’s last dance, but only at the college level. He was drafted in the fourth round of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) draft by the Redwoods.