Eagles running back AJ Dillon continues to rely on faith, both on the football field and beyond

The Eagles brought in AJ Dillon in the offseason as another strong option in the backfield. He’s the backup to Saquon Barkley, but both on and off the field, Dillon stays backed by his faith.

As one in a handful of Jewish players in the NFL, Dillon, who spoke at Penn Hillel Jewish Center earlier this month, still participates in the religious brotherhood football provides, despite his differing faith.

“I think that there’s a commonality in the sense that you’re really just praying or thinking, whatever the religion is, on the goodness and giving praise for what we’re allowed to do,” Dillon said. “The gifts that we have, and for the health and safety while going out there and playing the game that we’re playing.”

Why the Eagles

The Connecticut-raised running back missed the entire 2024 campaign for the Green Bay Packers due to a neck injury after three straight seasons of 600 yards rushing. Despite fielding offers from a handful of teams entering free agency in 2025, Dillon broke down his ultimate decision in simple terms.

“When the Eagles call, you pick up,” he said.

Feeling wanted by the reigning Super Bowl champions was an easy draw, but it wasn’t the only influence. Dillon spoke about how Howie Roseman, who is also Jewish, introduced him to his rabbi during a visit to Philadelphia, an interaction he appreciated while facing the idea of transitioning to a new city.

Another thing that made the decision easy? The offensive line.

“I was excited to be with guys like [Jordan] Mailata, Lane [Johnson], Cam [Jurgens], Landon [Dickerson], and [Tyler] Steen,” Dillon said. “You go down the list, you got four Pro Bowlers, and it’s like, ‘wow, that’s special.’ That’s not everywhere, [in fact] that’s actually probably nowhere; so what a great opportunity.”

Dillon is accustomed to sharing a backfield as well, having split carries with star running backs like Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in Green Bay. With the Eagles looking for someone to support Barkley after his 2,000-yard rushing season, who better to sign than Dillon, a close friend and confidant?

“We’ve been calling each other since I was in college,” Dillon said. “I remember we played [The Giants] in London, we jersey swapped … I have a signed Saquon jersey in my man cave that says ‘to the quad-king’ because they measured both of our quads.”

New role on the team

In his sixth year as a pro, Dillon, 27, feels as though his role on the team has become that of a vet — despite being only 27. This season, he only has 11 carries through the first five games,

But he knows there are other ways to help the team win.

“Being Jewish, you learn a lot about perseverance,” Dillon said. “You gotta be unselfish at times. Maybe you’re not getting the ball, maybe you need to do your part and just be the best person you can be, but also for the community and team around you.”

And despite his faith being an outlier in every locker room he’s been a part of, Dillon has never felt that it has hindered his ability to connect with and support his teammates.

“Same thing for every team I’ve ever been a part of that notices that I’m Jewish, or heard that I’m Jewish, everybody thinks it’s the coolest thing ever,” Dillon said. “I’ve heard ‘you’re the first Jewish person I’ve ever met’ or ‘you’re the first Black Jewish guy I’ve ever seen’, they love it and they want to know more about it … People are excited to learn more.”

Leaving a legacy off the field

Inspired by a family environment that always believed in giving — whether it be to his synagogue growing up or the surrounding communities — Dillon has always wanted to use his platform to help others.

That’s why, in July 2024, he created the Dillon Family Foundation alongside his wife Gabrielle. Having successfully raised over $75,000 for families in need, the foundation holds the mission of combating hunger in Wisconsin communities — a mission he hopes to bring to Philadelphia.

“I really believe the best way to change the world, realistically, is to take care of your neighbor,” Dillon said. “The community that we’re part of, Philadelphia, has welcomed us with open arms.”

Dillon also believes “that you can constantly reinvent yourself.” Some days he’s a dominant north-south running back, some days he’s a philanthropist giving back to the community, and some days he’s a man searching for guidance as a father and a husband.

“Being a father and a husband is really the most important thing to me,” Dillon said. “To do that, it’s how can I be the same guy every day? How can I be the stable rock for my family? How can I lead by example? I have a son. How can I be that person? I’m constantly trying to figure out ways to do that better.”

