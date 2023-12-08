Link copied to clipboard
Jordan Obi’s double-double powers Penn to win over Merrimack
Mataya Gayle added 14 as Penn shot 40% from the field.
Jordan Obi scored a game-high 30 points to lead Penn in a 71-62 road win over Merrimack on Friday.
Obi also snagged a game-high 13 rebounds as the Quakers improved to 6-4 on the season. Mataya Gayle added 14 as Penn shot 40% from the field. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Quakers.
Amaya Staton led Merrimack (3-7) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Diamond Christian added 12 points.
Next up for Penn is a Big 5 clash with Temple on Saturday at the Liacouras Center (2 p.m., ESPN+).