Penn’s Ivy title hopes were dashed, but not before an epic triple-overtime dogfight against Harvard

If there’s one takeaway from Penn’s triple-overtime loss to Harvard on Saturday, it’s that the Quakers gave a bit more than the old college try.

Penn lost, 25-23, to the Crimson after using a slow-and-steady approach to scoring — even trading field goals in overtime — in its bid to keep its Ivy League title chances a reality. But it was Harvard running back Cooper Barkate who found quarterback Jaden Craig on a trick play for a two-point conversion in overtime as Harvard (8-1, 5-1 Ivy) secured sole possession of the Ivy League title.

“On the field and off the field, things have been tough,” said Penn head coach Ray Priore. “But they always battled to the very end. I’m proud of everybody. [Our coaches and players] just never gave up, and that’s the game, in football and in life.”

What we saw

Penn (6-3, 3-3) was up to the task of making Harvard earn its title as the teams traded scores. The Quakers got on the board first after a four-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown scamper from running back Malachi Hosley. Hosley finished with a game-high 109 yards and two touchdowns.

The Quakers accounted for 341 yards of total offense to Harvard’s 384. Penn quarterback Aidan Sayin had a strong day, throwing for 215 yards on 21-of-36 passing, but had a costly interception just before halftime. Bryce Myers had eight catches for 66 yards.

Craig threw for 253 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-36 passing. His favorite target was Barkate, who had eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

“Look, we played a really, really good football team,” Priore said. “You want to go toe-to-toe and make very good plays …we basically came back in the second half and controlled our destiny … so the takeaway is that our kids played [phenomenally].”

Up next

The Quakers will look to end its season on a high note against Princeton (4-5, 3-3) on Nov. 18 at Franklin Field (1 p.m., ESPN+).