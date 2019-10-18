Penn searches for its first conference win of the year. While the Quakers dropped their Ivy opener to Dartmouth, they came back last week and rode Karekin Brooks’ four touchdowns to a win over Sacred Heart. Columbia has struggled since winning its opener coming and goes into Saturday’s game on a three-game losing streak. Its defense has allowed eight rushing touchdowns this season. so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Penn continued to ride its star running back this weekend.