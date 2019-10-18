Saturday 1:30 p.m., Robert Kraft Field at Lawrence Wien Stadium, New York, NY
TV/Radio: SNY; NBC Sports Philadelphia; PennAthletics.com/Audio; ESPN+
Records: Penn, 2-2 overall, 0-1 Ivy League; Columbia 1-3 overall, 0-1 Ivy League
Coaches: Penn, Ray Priore (28-16, 5th season); Columbia, Al Bagnoli (20-24, 5th season)
Last Meeting: Oct. 13, 2018, Penn, 13-10
Series: Penn leads, 75-22-1
Penn searches for its first conference win of the year. While the Quakers dropped their Ivy opener to Dartmouth, they came back last week and rode Karekin Brooks’ four touchdowns to a win over Sacred Heart. Columbia has struggled since winning its opener coming and goes into Saturday’s game on a three-game losing streak. Its defense has allowed eight rushing touchdowns this season. so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Penn continued to ride its star running back this weekend.
The key for the Quakers’ defense will likely be holding Columbia wide receivers Josh Wainwright and Ronald Smith in check. In games in which both are healthy for Columbia, the Lions are 10-0. Wainwright has been effective this season after missing all of last year with an injury. Last week, he put up 101 yards and a touchdown against CCSU.