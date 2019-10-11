Kevin Morris has been coaching football longer than Nick Robinson has been alive.
Morris has 30 years of coaching experience and is in his first season as offensive coordinator at Penn.
Morris is also the quarterback coach, so his relationship with the signal-caller, Robinson, is essential to the team’s success.
“Kevin coming in and new to the program just had to learn who these guys are personality-wise,” Penn coach Ray Priore said. “Those guys [Robinson and Morris] are still learning about who they are.”
A first-year starting quarterback and coordinator lead to questions, and the Quakers are beginning to get answers.
Robinson’s ability as a drop-back passer was an unknown. Against Dartmouth, the senior completed a season-high 27 of 39 passes. In the previous game, Robinson had 270 yards passing against Lafayette.
“I think they both see the world the same way, and that’s been helpful for our offense,” Priore said.
Injuries have taken away key targets in the offense, including multiple wide receivers. Team-leading receiver Ryan Cragun didn’t play against Dartmouth, and kick returner Isaiah Malcome won’t return this season after tearing his ACL.
“We have to pick it up to the next gear and get those other guys contributing more,” Priore said.
The Quakers (1-2) will host a vulnerable Sacred Heart pass defense on Saturday at Franklin Field. The Pioneers (3-2) have allowed 291.6 passing yards per game.
Last season, the Quakers led, 24-0, before the Pioneers scored 27 straight points. Penn needed a late touchdown to secure the victory.
“They’re a very feisty team that will play until the end,” Priore said. “Our kids are excited to get this program back to 2-2, where it needs to be.”