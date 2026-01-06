Penn falls short to longtime rival Princeton, drops Ivy League opener on the road

New coach, new players, same result.

Penn (7-6, 0-1 Ivy) took a familiar drive to Jadwin Gymnasium on Monday night, looking to open Ivy League play with a win against the program’s longtime rival Princeton (5-11, 0-1 Ivy). After carrying a 14-point lead in the first half, the Quakers couldn’t keep pace with a red-hot Princeton team in the second and fell 78-76 after missing the final shot in Fran McCaffery’s first Ancient Eight game as head coach.

Princeton has now won 14 straight over Penn, which McCaffery and the players are well aware of.

“You can’t worry about what happened six years ago,” McCaffery said. “What happened when Pete Carril was coaching, we all know what it was like. We played a game tonight. We lost to a good team, a really good coach, and whether we won or lost, we are going to break the film down and try and get better.”

Next up, Penn will host Brown on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Last-second chance

Penn made a late comeback to bring the game within one possession (75-74) after a 13-0 run, which included 9 points from the free-throw line, in the final minutes of the game.

The final play design, intended for senior forward Ethan Roberts, went awry, and point guard AJ Levine attempted to make a buzzer-beater three, which clanged against the rim.

“They did a good job switching it,” McCaffery said. “I thought [Ethan Roberts] should have kept going. He passed it. That’s hard, because now you put your teammate in a position where there’s two seconds to go in the game and he’s at 26 feet.”

Roberts, the team’s leading scorer, missed the team’s previous four games due to an injury he suffered against Villanova in the Big 5 Classic championship on Dec. 5.

The senior forward scored 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his return to action on Monday, but McCaffrey believes Roberts has yet to return to full speed.

“He takes the pressure off TJ [Power] and Michael [Zanoni},” McCaffrey said. “He just has to get back in rhythm. He missed five weeks, he’s trying to remember the plays, he’s trying to remember where he goes.”

Second-half collapse

Roberts and shooting guard Zanoni (13 points) led the charge in the first half, combining for 20 points to help secure a 32-24 lead. To open the second, the Tigers made 16 straight baskets in the first 12 minutes.

Penn suddenly found themselves down, 63-51. The Tigers made 21 of 27 shots (77.8%) from the field, including 5-for-7 from deep, in the second half.

“No,” McCaffery said of whether he’s seen a shooting performance like that before. “Nothing else to say, no. It’s a good question.”

“What do you do?” he continued. “Think about it. You can change personnel. You can change defenses. We did that, and really the only thing to work was press, and we waited too long.”

However, Penn did not miss a basket at the free-throw line. The Quakers made 13 of 13 in the first half and went 19-for-19 in the second, which was a solid amount of where their points came from.

Seeking redemption

Princeton entered Monday 4-11. Struggling to start the year, coach Mitch Henderson attributed the Tigers’ strong performance against Penn to the return of Dalen Davis, who suffered a leg injury in November.

The junior shooting guard scored 19 points off the bench in 21 minutes of action. Sophomore guard Jack Stanton also carried the scoring load, leading the Tigers with 23 points.

“It’s not just the scoring,” Henderson said of Davis. “That’s awesome, I did not know we made 16 in a row. That’s amazing, but it’s his defense, his ability to go with balls shows his competitiveness.”

Penn will face Princeton again on Feb.7.

The Tigers’ continued dominance over the Quakers could stand in the way of the team’s chances at an Ivy League championship since last making the playoffs in 2023.