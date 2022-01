Penn's Clark Slajchert goes for a layup during the second half against Cornell Friday night at the Palestra. Read more

Clark Slajchert had 19 points off the bench to carry Penn to a 79-65 win over Cornell Friday night at the Palestra.

Jordan Dingle had 17 points for the Quakers (5-10, 2-0 Ivy League). Michael Moshkovitz added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Lucas Monroe had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Guy Ragland Jr. had 12 points for the Big Red (9-4, 1-1). Chris Manon added six rebounds.

Penn will be back in action on Saturday when Columbia visits for a 6 p.m. tip-off.