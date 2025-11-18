Penn takes down St. Joe’s in Steve Donahue’s return to the Palestra

Penn spoiled former coach Steve Donahue’s return to the Palestra on Monday as the Quakers beat St. Joseph’s for the first time since 2019.

In a tight contest, Penn kept the pressure on St. Joe’s to secure an 83-74 victory, the first big win of the Fran McCaffery era. Led by Ethan Roberts’ 31-point performance, with 22 coming in the second half, Penn moved one win away from earning a spot in the Big 5 Classic championship.

“I mean, amazing,” Roberts said after the Quakers improved to 2-2. “I don’t really know the words to [describe] it yet, but I’m grateful I did it with this group and Coach McCaffery.”

With the Quakers leading by four, point guard AJ Levine forced two air balls from St. Joe’s guard Deuce Jones II, who led the Hawks with 24 points. On the final possession, Levine drew a technical foul against Jones to seal the win before a packed crowd at the Palestra.

“Let’s ... go,” Levine said to the fans. “I can’t hear you.”

All’s fair in love and war

Penn snapped St. Joe’s seven-game Big 5 winning streak, as the Hawks had not lost in pod play since the inception of the Big 5 Classic in 2023.

The hiring of Donahue by St. Joe’s added a new twist to the Penn-St. Joe’s rivalry. However, Donahue, who spent nine seasons as Quakers coach before his firing in March, said he didn’t plan on letting his emotions affect the game.

“I tried to work on the emotional side of this and take it out,” Donahue said. “I told myself, it’s just a blue and white scrimmage, no other guys coaching this group — took the emotion out of it.”

McCaffery also discounted any rumblings.

“We have tremendous respect for anybody in the Big 5,” McCaffery said. “The respect I have for Steve, and for some of the guys on that team — you knew it was going to be this kind of game.”

Power up

After scoring a career-high 15 points against Providence last week, TJ Power notched 23 points — scoring 18 in the first half — and 15 rebounds to help lead the Quakers.

He made 7 of 15 attempts, including 4-for-8 in three pointers. The former Duke and Virginia forward took a moment to appreciate his first 20-point performance since high school.

“Each game, I feel I’ve been getting more comfortable,” Power said. “Coach just stayed on me to stay confident and shooting, playing the way I know how to play.”

He also contained Jones and Derek Simpson (16 points), as the two combined for 40 points.

“I hugged him after the game,” McCaffery said. “I said, ‘This is what I’m talking about, you can be the best player in the league, and I love you.’”

Center of discussion

As the final kinks in Penn’s roster gets ironed out, the starting center position is still up in the air.

Augustus Gerhart, who struggled last week, underperformed against St. Joe’s — while freshman Dalton Scantlebury scored 8 points in 17 minutes of action off the bench.

“I think Auggie is better than he’s played in the last two games,” McCaffery said. “I really believe that.

Up next

Penn will play for a chance to secure its first-ever berth in the Big Five championship against Drexel on Friday (7 p.m., NBC Philadelphia).