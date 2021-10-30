Isaiah Malcome rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, Aidan Sayin threw two TD passes and Penn defeated Brown, 45-17, at Franklin Field on Saturday.

Garrett Morris added a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Quakers (3-4, 1-3 Ivy League).

Penn, which had lost four of its previous five games, scored 31 points in the first half and held on for its sixth consecutive win in the series despite being outgained, 411-296, in total offense.

Sayin, a true freshman making his first start, threw both his TD passes and Malcome scored on a 45-yard run before Morris’ pick-6 put the Quakers up, 28-7, early in the second quarter.

Sayin completed 11 of 16 passes without an interception.

After leading, 31-10, at the half, Penn added short touchdown runs by Julien Stokes and Trey Flowers before Brown’s EJ Perry threw 21 yards to Graham Walker for a late fourth-quarter touchdown.

Perry completed 38 of 55 passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brown entered the game third in the Ivy League in scoring at 32 points per game.