ITHACA, N.Y. — Devon Goodman had 18 points as Penn defeated Cornell, 79-73, on Sunday.
Max Martz and Jordan Dingle added 17 points each for the Quakers. Martz also had seven rebounds.
AJ Brodeur had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Penn (12-7, 4-2 Ivy League), which won its fifth consecutive game. The Quakers are tied with Brown for third place behind Ivy co-leaders Yale and Princeton (both 5-1).
Josh Warren scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Big Red (5-14, 2-4). Terrance McBride added 15 points. Jimmy Boeheim had 13 points and Bryan Knapp 12.
Penn takes on Brown at home on Friday.