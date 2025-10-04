Penn knocks off reigning Ivy champs Dartmouth at home for the first time in 12 seasons

Penn took down two-time reigning champions Dartmouth in a 36-24 thriller, the team’s first home win against Dartmouth since a four-overtime thriller in 2013, and the first win at home against the Big Green (1-2, 0-1 Ivy) in the era of head coach Ray Priore.

Advertisement

Penn’s (2-1, 1-0 Ivy) defense and special teams units combined to force four turnovers, with quarterback Liam O’Brien capitalizing through the air and on the ground. O’Brien finished with 147 yards passing, 99 rushing, and four touchdowns.

Pregame, the team held a moment of silence for Vhito DeCapria, their 15-year-old junior captain who passed away from cancer last week. Priore spoke to the impact that DeCapria and former player Gavin Collins, who passed away from brain cancer two years ago this month, had on the team.

“[DeCapria and Collins] were calling the game, I heard them in my headset today,” Priore said. “Telling me to punt, telling me to go for it on fourth down, they were two incredible young men and a blessing to be a part of our family.”

Special teams wins games

Down 14-3 following an interception and field goal on their first two offensive drives, the Quakers’ special teams unit came up big — forcing a muffed punt and short yardage. O’Brien rewarded their efforts with his first scrambling touchdown to make the score, 14-10.

This is Penn’s second recovered muffed punt in as many weeks, which Priore credited to preparation.

» READ MORE: Penn soccer had a heart-to-heart at the end of last season. The result? One of the best starts in program history.

“Today, two-thirds of the game was good,” he said, referring to the defense and special teams units. “I just give everybody credit, because again, when you’re playing with some of the injuries we’re having on certain sides of all certain positions, the [team’s] effort is incredible. And I’m gonna go back to the staff, because I think you have to put a plan together that meets the talents and abilities of these kids.”

Tied at the start of the second half, Dartmouth’s long snapper would launch the ball above punter Luke Armstead’s head — resulting in a safety and Penn possession.

The offense would capitalize once again, this time on tight end Cade Olsen’s first career touchdown, giving the Quakers a nine-point swing and two-possession lead, 26-17.

Julien Stokes, who is coming off back-to-back Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week awards, also contributed with another 65-yard return in the fourth quarter, one that led to a game-deciding field goal.

“He’s a weapon, we got to get him touches,” Priore said. “You got Bisi, Jared Richardson, Alex Haight, [Sean] ‘Pup’ Williams. [Julien] Juice gets part of the offense, but you get those touches with that much space around him. He is a special talent. Boy, wow.”

» READ MORE: Led by rushing attack, Villanova football steamrolls New Hampshire, 37-7

Defense leading to offense

Every time Penn’s offense fell, the defense was there to pick them up.

Penn’s secondary smothered Dartmouth’s passing attack. The Quaker secondary forced two interceptions while only allowing 142 yards through the air against a Big Green passing attack that averaged 325.5 yards through the air previously.

In the first half, down a touchdown following a failed two-minute drive, defensive back Alex Willis would nab Penn’s first interception of the day, leading to an eventual Penn touchdown on a Bisi Owens fade route.

“All the work that you put into practice, you materialize and get big plays, like picks,” Ezra Fearon, Penn’s freshman defensive back said. “That just reaffirms everything that the whole defense already believes.”

Following a Penn field goal, Fearon would get his first career interception to once again give the offense short field position. O’Brien would take advantage again for his second rushing touchdown.

“We aim to get three turnovers every game,” Fearon said. “Just to take the pressure off the offense, we don’t want them to feel like they have to go out there and score every drive because that means they can’t rely on us.”

Dissatisfied on offense

Despite scoring 36 points over the defending Ivy League Champions, the offense is well aware that there is still a second gear for them to hit.

Still dealing with turnovers and stalled drives, O’Brien understands that the level of play on offense needs to be held to a higher standard heading into the rest of conference play.

“The goal isn’t beating Dartmouth, it’s winning a championship,” O’Brien said. “Getting a ring at the end of the year. This is a great start. We needed this to build momentum moving forward, but we still left a lot on the table. There are plays that we missed, reads that I missed, and plays that I want back, and we’ll get back to the film room.”

Up next

The Quakers will stay at home and take a break from in-conference play, facing Marist this Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of Penn State football right here!