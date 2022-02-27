HANOVER, N.H. — Aaryn Rai had a career-high 27 points plus 11 rebounds as Dartmouth beat Penn, 84-70, on Saturday.

Taurus Samuels had 15 points for Dartmouth (8-16, 5-8 Ivy League). Brendan Barry added 14 points and seven assists. Dame Adelekun had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Clark Slajchert had 18 points for the Quakers (12-14, 9-4). Jonah Charles added 14 points. Bryce Washington had 13 points.

The Big Green evened the season series against the Quakers. Penn defeated Dartmouth, 78-68, on Jan. 15.