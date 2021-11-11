Malik Osborne scored 18 points to lead four Seminoles in double figures as Florida State throttled Penn, 105-70, in the opener for both teams Wednesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Anthony Polite tallied 17 points and Rayquan Evans and Caleb Mills added 14 apiece for the Seminoles, who rolled to a 51-39 halftime lead.

Guard Jordan Dingle led Penn with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. Jonah Charles and Clark Slajchert contributed 12 points each for the Quakers.

Penn will return to action Friday with a nonleague game at George Mason in Fairfax, Va.