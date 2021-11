Penn's Clark Slajchert tries to get past Florida State guard Jalen Warley in the first half. Read more

Malik Osborne scored 18 points to lead four Seminoles in double figures as Florida State throttled Penn, 105-70, in the opener for both teams Wednesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Anthony Polite tallied 17 points and Rayquan Evans and Caleb Mills added 14 apiece for the Seminoles, who rolled to a 51-39 halftime lead.

Guard Jordan Dingle led Penn with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. Jonah Charles and Clark Slajchert contributed 12 points each for the Quakers.

Penn will return to action Friday with a nonleague game at George Mason in Fairfax, Va.