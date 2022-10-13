For the second straight week, Penn received votes in the weekly FCS rankings, this time recognized by both the Stats Perform and coach polls. A convincing win over Columbia this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2 p.m., ESPN+) might be enough for the Quakers to crack the top 25 for the first time since the 2011 preseason.

It also marks the first home conference game for the Quakers as well as the halfway point of the season.

Keys to victory

Columbia (3-1) appears to be a formidable opponent, but its wins thus far were to struggling non-conference programs. In their only Ivy showing, the Lions were dominated in every way in a 24-6 loss to Princeton. Putting strain on the Lions for the whole 60 minutes is just the first step to improving to 5-0.

Senior running back Trey Flowers had a breakout performance at Georgetown last week with 149 yards and two touchdowns — both career highs. However, the Columbia has been impressive in stopping the run, allowling just 27.5 rushing yards per game, the best in the FCS by far. But with 278 passing yards allowed per game, quarterback Aidan Sayin should have a field day..

» READ MORE: As Penn quarterback Aidan Sayin continues to improve, so do the undefeated Quakers

Keep an eye on

Senior wide receiver Malone Howley. Howley has come into his own over the past couple of weeks. He’s coming offf a game against Georgetown in which he tallied 90 yards receiving yards and a TD, and is expected to be one of Sayin’s main targets this weekend.

These two have a history

Penn has a 59-19 record all-time against Columbia. Even though the teams first met on the field in 1938, it took until 1960 for the Lions to pick up their first win over the Quakers. However, the Lions have made a comeback in recent years. Columbia won three of the last four contests, including a 34-31 overtime heartbreaker in 2017.

Columbia has a 32-32 record since longtime Penn coach Al Bagnoli took the reins of the program in season. The last time Columbia had a winning season before the Bagnoli era was in 1996.

Looking down the line

After Columbia, Penn will remain at Franklin Field for its homecoming game against Yale (3-1) next Saturday (Oct. 22, 1 p.m., ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia). The Bulldogs already beat Cornell and Dartmouth this season and should pose a serious threat to the Quakers.