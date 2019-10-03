When: Friday, 7 p.m., Franklin Field
TV/Radio: ESPNU; PennAthletics.com/Audio; WatchESPN App
Records: Penn, 1-1 overall, 0-0 Ivy League; Dartmouth, 2-0 overall; 0-0 Ivy League
Coaches: Penn, Ray Priore (27-15, 5th season); Dartmouth, Buddy Teevens (98-92-2, 20th season)
Last Meeting: Sept. 29, 2018, Dartmouth, 37-14
Series: Penn leads, 48-36-2
Penn secured its first win of the season Saturday, beating Lafayette, 28-24, in a back-and-forth affair. Once again, running back Karekin Brooks was the Quakers’ star, racking up 202 yards on 29 carries. Through two games this season Brooks is averaging 180 yards per game, best in the country. If the Big Green are to be dealt their first loss of the season, it will take another monumental effort from Brooks. Defensively, Penn is going to look for more of the same from its d-line that leads the FCS with 5 sacks per game.
Dartmouth is coming off two blowout victories. So far, the Big Green hasn’t had to break a sweat, outscoring opponents, 73-9. Their defense has been stingy, allowing only one touchdown over two games and limiting opposing teams to an average of 287 yards per game. The offense has relied on a committee of running backs led by New Jersey native Dakari Falconer to get the job done. Friday night may come down to which backfield can control the pace of the game.