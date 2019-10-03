Penn secured its first win of the season Saturday, beating Lafayette, 28-24, in a back-and-forth affair. Once again, running back Karekin Brooks was the Quakers’ star, racking up 202 yards on 29 carries. Through two games this season Brooks is averaging 180 yards per game, best in the country. If the Big Green are to be dealt their first loss of the season, it will take another monumental effort from Brooks. Defensively, Penn is going to look for more of the same from its d-line that leads the FCS with 5 sacks per game.