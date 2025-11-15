Late field goal dooms Penn, which nearly pulled off an upset of Ivy League leaders Harvard

The common adage is that football is a game of inches, but on Saturday it was yards — 53 of them, to be exact — that separated Penn from a potential upset against No. 11 Harvard. It would be a last-second 53-yard field goal from Crimson kicker Kieran Corr that found the Quakers on the latter end of a 45-43 loss at Harvard Stadium.

The loss was Penn’s (5-4, 3-3 Ivy) second in a row and finds the Quakers’ chances of sniffing an opportunity to secure at least a share of the Ivy League title or a chance at the FCS playoffs essentially obsolete with just one regular season game remaining against Princeton next Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Villanova’s final act, Penn State’s playing for something, and meet the football champs on the Main Line

Penn looked to have had an upset of the No. 11 FCS-ranked Crimson (9-0, 6-0) in the bag. With just 22 seconds remaining, Mason Walters, the Quakers’ freshman kicker, hit a 30-yard field goal to put Penn up, 43-42. But it took Harvard just 17 seconds after Walters’ kick to secure the bag as Corr hit the game-deciding field goal with just 5 seconds remaining.

The win for Harvard guarantees at least a share of the Ivy League title this season, its 20th in conference history along with a berth in the FCS playoffs.

However, it was Harvard that found itself on the backfoot early against the Quakers, who took a six-point lead into halftime behind a four-touchdown first half. Jared Richardson, Penn’s reliable wideout and receiving leader, scored a pair, one of which was a 26-yard catch and run. He would get another just before half on a 10-yard touchdown that capped a five-play, 47 yard drive.

Penn quarterback Liam O’Brien appeared to have command of the offense as well, finishing with 273 yards and four touchdowns, one a 1-yard scamper in the fourth, and three in the air, all to Richardson.

But a slow start out of the gate in the second half, would ultimately come back to bite the Quakers who were unable to get on the board in the third quarter while Harvard would score two TDs to jump ahead. The back and forth made for a riveting fourth quarter, but one that would send Penn back to Philly unable to upset the undefeated Crimson.

Finishing strong

The Quakers will remain home, looking to finish strong against Princeton (3-6, 2-4), a team reeling from a four-game losing streak. It will be anything but a give-me game for Penn, however, the Tigers’ record doesn’t reflect that three of those four losses found them losing by just three points in each game to Cornell, Dartmouth, and Yale.

Speaking of tight margins, Penn will look to earn its first win against Princeton since 2022, when it celebrated a narrow 20-19 win at Princeton Stadium.