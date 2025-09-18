Playing for something: Ivy League football now competes for playoffs. Here’s what changed

With the new year comes a new opportunity, one that hasn’t been provided to the Ivy League football programs in over 80 years: the chance to compete for a national championship.

Since the 1945 Ivy Group Agreement, Penn, and all other Ivies, have been barred from competing in NCAA postseason play, until now. Last year, the Ivy League Council of Presidents approved a proposal from the conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Commission to allow the winner of the Ivy League to compete in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

One of the players who spearheaded this change? Liam O’Brien, Penn’s junior quarterback.

“I was part of a little football council, one representative from each football team got together, [and] we were the ones that kind of got it into motion a little bit,” said O’Brien, instrumental from Penn’s perspective in helping to push this process through. “It wasn’t just us that was, you know, successful in making it happen. It was a collective push from coaches, administrators, and a big shoutout to the Ivy League’s SAAC.”

Penn head coach Ray Priore noted that it was something he didn’t think he’d ever see, which is remarkable considering Priore is the longest-tenured football coach of any Ivy League program.

“Been here for 39 years as an assistant and as a head coach, a handful of years here, I never thought I’d be able to see us going to the playoffs, but it’s here, which is really exciting for everybody,” Priore said.

Despite the start of the season being only days away, the Ivy League has yet to publicly announce how a supposed tiebreaker system would choose a victor at the end of the Ivy League season. It’s not uncommon to see co-champions by as many as three teams at the end of a season.

Priore, though, knows that Ivy League leadership has a plan in place.

“I won’t go into them now, but the league does have a set of the tiebreaker rules,” Priore said. “And obviously, the tiebreaker on the head-to-head thing is who beat who, right? So that’s the two championship winners [solution] easy. It gets a little more complicated when you get to three champions… that stuff is all worked out. And I’m assuming the [Ivy League’s] legal office will produce that info in a short period of time.”

For now, Penn is choosing instead to focus on what it can. That starts with Saturday’s season opener against Stonehill (1 p.m., NEC Front Row).

“So honestly, everybody wants to win the FCS championship, but we have to focus on the day-by-day process,” Richardson said. “We have to start on Sept. 20 with Stonehill, we just have to take it week by week and put our best foot forward every week, and we will be a-OK.”