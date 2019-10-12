Though running back Karekin Brooks has been the one dominating the headlines early this season, it shouldn’t take away from the job Penn’s quarterback, first-year starter Nick Robinson, is doing. Robinson is 6th in the nation in completion percentage and hasn’t thrown an interception since the opener. He has 672 yards and 5 touchdowns through three games. Sacred Heart has struggled this season defending the pass, allowing 291.6 yards per game, so look for Robinson to have a big day on Saturday.