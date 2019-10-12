Saturday 1 p.m. Franklin Field
TV/Radio: ESPN+; PennAthletics.com/Audio
Records: Penn, 1-2 overall, 0-1 Ivy League; Sacred Heart, 3-2 overall; 1-1 Northeast Conference
Coaches: Penn, Ray Priore (27-16, 5th season); Sacred Heart, Mark Nofri (47-38, 8th season)
Last Meeting: Oct. 6, 2018, Penn, 31-27
Series: Penn leads, 1-0
Though running back Karekin Brooks has been the one dominating the headlines early this season, it shouldn’t take away from the job Penn’s quarterback, first-year starter Nick Robinson, is doing. Robinson is 6th in the nation in completion percentage and hasn’t thrown an interception since the opener. He has 672 yards and 5 touchdowns through three games. Sacred Heart has struggled this season defending the pass, allowing 291.6 yards per game, so look for Robinson to have a big day on Saturday.
Sacred Heart has relied heavily on first-year wide receiver Tyrese Chambers. He has won three NEC rookie of the week awards while racking up 424 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 24 targets. Chambers has become the go-to option for star quarterback Logan Marchi. Marchi has put up monster numbers through five games, amassing 1,328 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Quaker’s defense is certainly going to have their hands full.