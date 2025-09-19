‘We’re going to be unstoppable:’ Penn has newfound confidence heading into 2025

Penn football doesn’t plan on letting old narratives dominate its story.

In 2024, the sky truly seemed to be the limit. Boasting a brand new offensive coordinator in former Johns Hopkins head coach Greg Chimera, an accomplished senior quarterback in Aidan Sayin paired with a red-hot receiver in then-junior Jared Richardson, and a defense rife with veteran starters, the Quakers’ campaign started with unbounded optimism.

But one game after another, those pieces began to fall out of place. Defensive linemen and co-captain Paul Jennings would find himself out for the season after three games due to injury, followed soon after by fellow co-captain Sayin after six games.

Backup quarterback Liam O’Brien would perform at a high level in Sayin’s absence, even setting touchdown records along the way, but in the end, it wouldn’t be enough to stop the team from finishing 4-6 after two close losses to Harvard and Princeton to end the season. New captain and former second-team All-Ivy linebacker John Lista finds that last season’s shortcomings came from players attempting to take on more than they needed to.

“It’s not, ‘how am I going to make the huge play’ or ‘how am I going to go out there and do something that’s grandiose’,” Lista said. “At the end of the day, it’s very simple things that we maybe didn’t do as well last year.”

After the season, the team’s misfortune would continue to grow. Starting running back and Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year Malachi Hosley transferred to Georgia Tech soon after the team’s final loss, and senior captain and defensive back Shiloh Means graduated, leaving large holes to fill on the roster.

Facing blow after blow, landing the team at No. 6 in the Ivy League preseason power rankings, the team has had no drop in team spirit heading into a new campaign. Despite position changes, the team is as confident as ever heading into its season opener against Stonehill on Saturday (1 p.m., NEC Front Row).

“You can just tell our team chemistry has just been on point,” Richardson said. “Like [the starters], man, we step on that field. We’re like, unstoppable. I feel like we’re going to be unstoppable.”

Offensive cohesion

Penn is returning nine out of 11 offensive starters from last season.

O’Brien will be taking over as starting quarterback full time following a junior campaign that saw him start the final four games of the season. He threw for 1,018 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 300 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Now having the benefit of training all offseason with the starting offense, including his two main receivers and roommates in third-team FCS preseason All-American senior Jared Richardson and junior Bisi Owens, O’Brien is ready to take Chimera’s offense to the next level.

“Running with my best friends, running with pretty similar offense the last year, and ... growing [as a team] has been great,” O’Brien said. “We’ve seen a lot of upside potential. And there’s just constant trust, like a constant trust amongst the players on the field.”

One of those friends, Julien Stokes, a second-team All-Ivy wide receiver in 2024, is set to move to runningback in hopes of filling the offensive hole left by Hosley’s departure. Needing to replace 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, Stokes will be assisted by both sophomore Donte West and junior Sean “Pup” Williams in the backfield.

Stokes was a running back in high school, but has thrived in the slot for the Quakers when available. After adding over 12 pounds of muscle in the offseason to help with the position switch, the senior is ready to give it his all for his final campaign.

“I played running back since youth ball and all throughout high school, so the natural ability is there,” Stokes said. “It’s just the main thing that I needed to work on going into the season was just getting reps with the offensive line guys, seeing different looks on the defensive fronts, and just working, working on my footwork with my quarterback.”

Most important to the success of both O’Brien and Stokes, the Quakers will see all five starting offensive linemen return after only allowing 15 sacks last season, the ninth-fewest sacks in the FCS.

“I have full faith in the wide receivers, the running backs, and especially the O-line,” O’Brien said. “Five returners up front is probably the biggest blessing a quarterback can have heading into the season.”

Senior captain Will Bergin and senior Netinho Olivieri, who were named second team and first team All-Ivy respectively last year, highlight the offensive line. Both earned third-team FCS preseason All-America mentions this year, but Burton knows talent alone doesn’t win games.

“We got a lot of talent coming back,” Bergin said. “...there’s an expectation out there, you know, there’s a standard that’s set, and we have to meet it. I have no doubt that we will meet it. And for us up front, it’s a next play type of mentality, don’t give them any more inches, don’t give them any more room to breathe.”

New additions, old leadership

Similar to the offense, the defensive side of the ball has also seen overturn — maybe for the better.

After a season in which Penn was sixth in the Ivy League in total defense, the Quakers look to see new faces succeed in 2025. Head coach Ray Priore expects big things this year from the defensive side of the ball, repeatedly stressing to the team the importance of a bend, don’t break style of play.

The efforts made to achieve this have come in the form of position changes, none more important than the position change of junior defensive back Jayden Drayton. The replacement for the departing Means, Drayton will play both sides of the ball this year after playing as solely a wide receiver last year. A player blessed with “incredible speed” according to Richardson, Drayton also looks to be a large part of the Quakers’ secondary.

“But there’s [Drayton], very unselfish, moved to corner to help us play,” Priore said. “...my job is to try to put the best 11 football players on the field at the same time. Take the different parts and pieces and everyone’s strengths that they can bring to it, and ultimately, to lead up to ultimate success.”

“Our mantra on defense is just running to the ball,” Lista said. “Being able to out physical the other team, being able to be tougher than the opponent standing ahead of you. I think we just wanna win the one-on-one battles… those are the little things in our job that we need to worry about.”

